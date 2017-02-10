Expansion on tap for this Charlotte brewery
Birdsong Brewing Co. will tackle the Triangle this year. Plans call for its brews to be available in the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill market starting Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Wed
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC