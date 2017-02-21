Entertainment briefs: Glass blowing classes offered at Liberty Arts
Liberty Arts recently opened its 1,000-square-foot furnace-based glass blowing studio and coldworking shop. The Liberty Arts Glass Studio will offer introductory and advanced classes, along with public demonstrations and events.
