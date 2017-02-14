Durham Democrats pick Black to contin...

Durham Democrats pick Black to continue Hall's term for District 29

20 hrs ago

The Durham Democratic Party voted Monday night to name MaryAnn Black to fill the term of the District 29 state legislative seat previously held by Rep. Larry Hall D-Durham, Commissioner Brenda Howerton confirmed. Her biography on Duke Health's website states she was a county commissioner from 1990 to 2002 and commissioners' chairwoman from 1996 to 2002.

