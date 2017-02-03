Duke president Richard Brodhead signs letter asking Trump to 'rectify of rescind' travel order

Duke University President Richard Brodhead and the chiefs of 47 other U.S. universities have asked U.S. President Donald Trump to "rectify or rescind" his ban on the nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries entering the country. The controversial executive order "threatens both American higher education and the defining principles of our country," the university presidents and chancellors said in a letter Duke publicized late Thursday.

