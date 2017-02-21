Duke med preps population-health department

In what they admit is a keeping-up-with-the-Joneses sort of move, officials in Duke University's medical school want to make its year-old Center for Population Health Sciences a full-fledged department. The conversion will cost Duke's School of Medicine about $8.3 million over four years, with the bulk of the additional money underwriting the hiring of additional faculty to reinforce its ability to measure health and more quickly translate research into health-care strategy.

