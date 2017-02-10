Documentary, discussion on public university ...
The documentary "Starving the Beast: The Battle to Disrupt and Reform America's Public Universities" will screen at Western Carolina University on Thursday, Feb. 16, followed by a panel discussion after the film. The free, open-to-the-public event will begin at 4 p.m. in the theater of A.K. Hinds University Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asian Academy Of Tae KWON Do (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|Steve
|10
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Sat
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC