Deal in place to end Michael Peterson murder saga
Mike Peterson's attorney and prosecutors have negotiated an arrangement to resolve the 16-year-old murder case against the Durham novelist and former Herald-Sun columnist without a second trial. David Rudolf, the Chapel Hill attorney who represented Peterson at his 2003 trial, acknowledged that a hearing has been set for Feb. 24. "We've reached an agreement with the district attorney's office that will resolve all charges against Mike Peterson," Rudolf said Tuesday.
