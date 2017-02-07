Council approves pay raises for polic...

Council approves pay raises for police, firefighters

15 hrs ago

Hundreds of Durham police officers and firefighters will see a boost in their paychecks after the City Council approved increasing starting salaries and annual raises Monday night. "I am excited for the officers in the Durham Police Department," Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said after the unanimous City Council vote.

