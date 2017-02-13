Chess tournament coming this month
The fourth annual Ron Simpson Memorial Chess Tournament will take place Feb. 2426 at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 2703 Ramada Road, Burlington. Four divisions and four subdivisions allow players of all levels to enter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asian Academy Of Tae KWON Do (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|Steve
|10
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Sat
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC