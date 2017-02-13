Chess tournament coming this month

The fourth annual Ron Simpson Memorial Chess Tournament will take place Feb. 2426 at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 2703 Ramada Road, Burlington. Four divisions and four subdivisions allow players of all levels to enter.

