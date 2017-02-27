Chatham shooting suspect faces new charges Updated at

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office announced new charges Tuesday against a man charged in a shooting and lengthy manhunt in February. Angel Abiel Soto, 27, of Chapel Hill was initially charged with one count of felony attempted murder, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon following a lengthy manhunt that began Feb. 14 shortly after 11 a.m. In addition to the original charges, Soto now faces one count of felony hoax by false bomb and two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon after a training grenade and firearms were found in his vehicle.

