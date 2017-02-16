Chatham Reagan Dinner March 25

Chatham Reagan Dinner March 25

The Chatham County Republican Party will present its annual Reagan Day Dinner Gala on Saturday, March 25, at the Governor's Club, 11000 Governors Drive, Chapel Hill. Guests will be Caroline Mattucci, representing N.C. Young Republicans; U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, N.C. sixth congressional district; Sen. Phil Berger, president, Pro Tempore, N.C. Senate; Rep. Tim Moore, speaker, N.C. House; and Special Judge Beecher R. Gray, N.C. Superior Court.

