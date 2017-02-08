Chapel Hill teen Deepmala Ford-Willia...

Chapel Hill teen Deepmala Ford-Williams reported missing from Phillips Middle School area

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Phillips Middle School, 606 North Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 100 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 22 hr Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC