Chapel Hill saddles up for inaugural food truck - rodeo'

Slated for noon to 5 p.m. March 26 on the block of Rosemary Street between Henderson and North Columbia streets, the food truck rodeo has been dubbed Rodeo on Rosemary and will feature 12 different trucks. People are asked to stop by the top of Wallace Parking deck where there will be ample tables and chairs plus "a skyline view of downtown Chapel Hill.

