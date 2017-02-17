Chapel Hill police seeking information on whereabouts of missing girl, 15
Haylee was last seen on Feb. 18 in the area of Weatherstone Drive in Chapel Hill. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket with a grey hood on it.
