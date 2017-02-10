Career briefs: Turrentine, Johnson, Wilson honored
The Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club's Banquet Bar Captain Tommy Turrentine was recently recognized as the 2017 Lodging Employee of the Year at the Stars of the Industry Awards at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill. The award winners showcase a commitment to valued guests and are selected based on their exemplary service, leadership, innovation and dedication in the restaurant, lodging and hospitality industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|17 hr
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC