Career briefs: Turrentine, Johnson, Wilson honored

The Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club's Banquet Bar Captain Tommy Turrentine was recently recognized as the 2017 Lodging Employee of the Year at the Stars of the Industry Awards at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill. The award winners showcase a commitment to valued guests and are selected based on their exemplary service, leadership, innovation and dedication in the restaurant, lodging and hospitality industries.

