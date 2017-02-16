Bookstore News: February 16, 2017

ABA announces board candidates and diversity task force; Samuel French Bookstore in London to close; Word After Word opens in California; and more. American Booksellers Association Announces Three Board Candidates: Kenny Brechner of Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers in Farmington, Me.; Jamie Fiocco of Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill, N.C.; and Christine Onorati of WORD in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jersey City, N.J., have been chosen to stand for election to three-year terms as directors on the ABA Board.

