Bookstore News: February 16, 2017

Bookstore News: February 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Publishers' Weekly

ABA announces board candidates and diversity task force; Samuel French Bookstore in London to close; Word After Word opens in California; and more. American Booksellers Association Announces Three Board Candidates: Kenny Brechner of Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers in Farmington, Me.; Jamie Fiocco of Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill, N.C.; and Christine Onorati of WORD in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jersey City, N.J., have been chosen to stand for election to three-year terms as directors on the ABA Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC