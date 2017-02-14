Boeing vote tells next chapter in Southern unionization

Nearly 3,000 production workers at Boeing's South Carolina plant are deciding Wednesday on whether they want to unionize, writing the next chapter in efforts to organize labor in large manufacturing plants across the South. If successful, the balloting on whether employees should join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers would send a significant message to politicians both in the region and Washington that workers here are demanding the same protections and benefits as their colleagues in other areas.

