Boeing vote tells next chapter in Southern unionization
Nearly 3,000 production workers at Boeing's South Carolina plant are deciding Wednesday on whether they want to unionize, writing the next chapter in efforts to organize labor in large manufacturing plants across the South. If successful, the balloting on whether employees should join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers would send a significant message to politicians both in the region and Washington that workers here are demanding the same protections and benefits as their colleagues in other areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Tue
|Joshua
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC