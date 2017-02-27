AT&T to launch smart streetlamps in San Diego
The firms have unveiled plans to add cameras, microphones and sensors to more than 3,000 street lights in San Diego, making the first large-scale use of 'Smart City' tools. The system will allow street lights to monitor traffic, crowd sizes, weather and even notify authorities of gunshots in the area.
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|5 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|Eduardo
|2
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
