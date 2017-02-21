Yu, S., P. Li, L. Wang, W. Liu, Y. Zhang, David-C Wong, Kiran Alapaty, Jon Pleim, AND R. Mathur. Air quality real-time forecast before and during the G-20 Summit 2016 in Hangzhou with the WRF-CMAQ and WRF/Chem systems: Evaluation and Emission Reduction Effects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.