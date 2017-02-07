Abeona Therapeutics Announces Present...

Abeona Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Posters at the 13th Annual WORLDSymposium(TM) 2017

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Feb. 07, 2017 -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. , a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases, today announced that data on gene therapy programs for Sanfilippo syndrome Type A , Infantile Batten Disease and Juvenile Batten Disease will be highlighted at the upcoming 13 Annual WORLD Symposium 2017 lysosomal storage disorders conference, February 13-17, San Diego, CA. Details for the two oral presentations and three poster sessions are listed below.

