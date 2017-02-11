2 years later, nonprofit opens honoring Chapel Hill victims
RALEIGH, North Carolina - Exactly two years after three students were murdered in Chapel Hill , their family and friends are honoring their memory with the opening of the "Light House." An open house was held for the media Friday.
