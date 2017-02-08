1,100 cyclists to descend on Elkin -
Elkin will play host to yet another major state event this year, with the announcement late last week that the town will serve as the second stop on the 2017 Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast route in the fall. The town already is hosting the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail gathering in March.
