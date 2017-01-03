With sub-freezing temps persisting, road conditions still hazardous
As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, more than 12,000 residents were affected by power outages in Durham, Franklin, Gaston and Wake counties. According to Duke Energy's online outage map, 16 outages affected 783 Durham County customers as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Sun
|BackwoodsBabe
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Sun
|doodzafag
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 5
|Rhady
|3
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC