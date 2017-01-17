Which N.C. Democrats Are Boycotting T...

Which N.C. Democrats Are Boycotting Trump's Inauguration?

As of Tuesday morning, at least forty-six congressional Democrats - nearly a quarter of the entire House Democratic caucus - have announced that they're skipping Donald Trump's inauguration Friday. Their reasons vary, but Representative Don Beyer of Virginia covers most of the bases: "I will not be part of normalizing or legitimizing a man whose election may well have depended on the the malicious foreign interference of Russia's leaders," he posted on Twitter, "a person who lies profusely and without apology , who mimics the disabilities of others, who insults anyone who dares disagree with him, who would demonize an entire spiritual tradition, and who has demonstrated again and again a profound disrespect for women."

