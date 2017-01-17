Which N.C. Democrats Are Boycotting Trump's Inauguration?
As of Tuesday morning, at least forty-six congressional Democrats - nearly a quarter of the entire House Democratic caucus - have announced that they're skipping Donald Trump's inauguration Friday. Their reasons vary, but Representative Don Beyer of Virginia covers most of the bases: "I will not be part of normalizing or legitimizing a man whose election may well have depended on the the malicious foreign interference of Russia's leaders," he posted on Twitter, "a person who lies profusely and without apology , who mimics the disabilities of others, who insults anyone who dares disagree with him, who would demonize an entire spiritual tradition, and who has demonstrated again and again a profound disrespect for women."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Mon
|Camilamaza
|8
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC