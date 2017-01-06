Wesleyan hires two new financial services staff members
Andrew Votipka joined Wesleyan as budget analyst and ReOtis Anderson will serve as a financial aid advisor for the college. Votipka joins Wesleyan from the super-regional accounting firm, Carr, Riggs and Ingram, where he served as staff auditor.
Rocky Mount Telegram
