Wesleyan hires two new financial services staff members

Andrew Votipka joined Wesleyan as budget analyst and ReOtis Anderson will serve as a financial aid advisor for the college. Votipka joins Wesleyan from the super-regional accounting firm, Carr, Riggs and Ingram, where he served as staff auditor.

