Watching Our Wasteline: The latest on Orange County recycling efforts

For the third year in a row, Orange County in fiscal 2015-16 exceeded its waste reduction goal of 61 percent by reducing waste landfilled per person 62 percent according to a recently published report by the state Department of Environmental Quality. This means that an average of 0.52 tons of waste was landfilled for each person in Orange County, including all construction waste, waste from UNC-Chapel Hill as well as waste from any other facility or home in Orange County.

