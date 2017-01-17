Warren commissioners appoint a new he...

Warren commissioners appoint a new health director

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Dispatch

The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Thursday appointed Margaret Brake as interim Warren County health director, with an annual salary of $70,000, effective Feb. 1. In a memorandum, Board of Health Chairman Jerry Bolton stated that once Brake has completed an additional graduate level course required by the state of North Carolina, she will become the permanent health director. Brake holds a bachelor of science degree in health education from North Carolina Central University and a master of health administration degree from Pfeiffer University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 9 hr fuenmayor 9
Breakfast place in 2012? 12 hr Westover 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec '16 Bob 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,126,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC