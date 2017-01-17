Warren commissioners appoint a new health director

The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Thursday appointed Margaret Brake as interim Warren County health director, with an annual salary of $70,000, effective Feb. 1. In a memorandum, Board of Health Chairman Jerry Bolton stated that once Brake has completed an additional graduate level course required by the state of North Carolina, she will become the permanent health director. Brake holds a bachelor of science degree in health education from North Carolina Central University and a master of health administration degree from Pfeiffer University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.