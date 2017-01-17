University President: Law Curbing LGBT Rights Drives Job Candidates Away

Margaret Spellings, pictured in October 2015 in Chapel Hill, N.C., says that "I know people have withdrawn their candidacy" for jobs at the University of North Carolina because of a state law limiting legal protections of LGBT people. A North Carolina law limiting the legal protections of LGBT people has hampered the public universities that drive the state's economic growth, University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings said Wednesday.

