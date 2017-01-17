University President: Law Curbing LGBT Rights Drives Job Candidates Away
Margaret Spellings, pictured in October 2015 in Chapel Hill, N.C., says that "I know people have withdrawn their candidacy" for jobs at the University of North Carolina because of a state law limiting legal protections of LGBT people. A North Carolina law limiting the legal protections of LGBT people has hampered the public universities that drive the state's economic growth, University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 16
|Camilamaza
|8
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC