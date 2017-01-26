UNC's Carol Folt defends hiring of N.C. House Speaker's former aide

Chancellor Carol Folt says she hired N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore's former chief of staff as vice chancellor for public affairs because she thinks the university needs "to do a much better job" of dealing with state legislators than it has in recent years. And given the the day-to-day demands of overseeing the university, "I cannot do it all by myself," she told the campus Faculty Council on Friday as she defended the hiring of lawyer Clayton Somers for the new post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.