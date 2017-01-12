UNC to seek money for medical school ...

UNC to seek money for medical school expansions

UNC system leaders will push this year for the N.C. General Assembly to fund an expansion of the state's two public medical schools that ultimately would allow UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University to admit 90 more would-be doctors a year. Their fiscal 2017-18 budget request to legislators seeks $10 million to begin the expansion, which would play out over four years and eventually add $28 million to the yearly cost of running the two medical schools.

