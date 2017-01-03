UNC the latest to form angel investor fund
The push to create a network of "angel investor" funds for the Triangle's key universities has three of its four legs in place, UNC-Chapel Hill officials confirming on Tuesday they've launched one to match Duke University's. In Raleigh, N.C. State University also has an investor network ready, and officials believe Durham's N.C. Central University will eventually join the other three in launching one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Mon
|blueplate
|1
|Coach
|Dec 30
|Bill
|2
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Dec 16
|YoursTruly
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
|Relationship goals
|Dec 12
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC