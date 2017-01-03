UNC the latest to form angel investor...

UNC the latest to form angel investor fund

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The push to create a network of "angel investor" funds for the Triangle's key universities has three of its four legs in place, UNC-Chapel Hill officials confirming on Tuesday they've launched one to match Duke University's. In Raleigh, N.C. State University also has an investor network ready, and officials believe Durham's N.C. Central University will eventually join the other three in launching one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Mon blueplate 1
Coach Dec 30 Bill 2
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Dec 16 YoursTruly 2
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
Relationship goals Dec 12 Anonymous 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,911 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,388

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC