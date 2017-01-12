UNC OKs new plan for higher education...

UNC OKs new plan for higher education in N.C.

North Carolina's public university system has a new strategy for the Margaret Spellings' era, with goals that include enrolling more low-income and rural students, improving graduation rates and keeping an eye on affordability. In a unanimous vote Friday, the UNC Board of Governors adopted a new strategic plan.

