UNC has recovery plan for Elizabeth City State

UNC system leaders think they've come up with a plan to shore up both the finances and enrollment of beleaguered Elizabeth City State University. The financial end of it envisions refinancing the university's debts, via bonds or a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, to ease annual repayments and secure $10 million for use on what a consultant terms "critical infrastructure needs."

