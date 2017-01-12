Tuition could rise 2 percent in UNC's new guaranteed tuition plan
Tuition could rise by 2 percent in the fall at UNC system campuses for in-state students, the first to have guaranteed four-year tuition under state law. Required fees could jump an average of 2.8 percent across the 16 public universities in North Carolina, according to proposals presented to the UNC Board of Governors on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 10
|Shantora
|4
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC