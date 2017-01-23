The Music in My Head a " 1/24/17
The Animals were one of my favorite groups to come out of the British Invasion in the mid-to-late 60's. Eric Burdon and the rest of the guys were very talented, and the raw and gutsy tunes coming out of American blues artists clearly resonated with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCHL-AM Chapel Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Mon
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC