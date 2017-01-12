The Buzz: Pinecone coming to Brightleaf Square; Franklin Street changes

Pinecone is hoping to be open by the end of the month, depending on the various clearances the shop still needs to complete with the city, said owner Nat Jirasawad The shop will serve both locally-roasted coffee and locally-sourced ice cream. Hillsborough-based Joe Van Gogh will supply the coffee for the shop and the ice cream will come from the Orange County-based creamery Maple View Farm Ice Cream.

