The Bookshop's Franklin Street building is for sale, marking the end
A steady trickle of shoppers stops by The Bookshop on West Franklin Street. The bookshop has operated in downtown Chapel Hill for 31 years and will close when its lease ends in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|12 hr
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|15 hr
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec '16
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC