Teen pleads guilty in August Chapel Hill robbery
Dearie William Bourne, 17, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court for his role in an armed robbery in August. Bourne, who was charged as an adult, waived his right to a jury trial pleaded guilty to a Class D felony and was sentenced to a minimum of 51 months -- maximum 74 months -- in prison, and possible supervised release at 38 months as part of a plea agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Mon
|blueplate
|1
|Coach
|Dec 30
|Bill
|2
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Dec 16
|YoursTruly
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
|Relationship goals
|Dec 12
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC