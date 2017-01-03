Teen pleads guilty in August Chapel H...

Teen pleads guilty in August Chapel Hill robbery

22 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Dearie William Bourne, 17, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court for his role in an armed robbery in August. Bourne, who was charged as an adult, waived his right to a jury trial pleaded guilty to a Class D felony and was sentenced to a minimum of 51 months -- maximum 74 months -- in prison, and possible supervised release at 38 months as part of a plea agreement.

