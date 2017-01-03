Tar Heels Will Open 2017 Ranked In Top 10
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. The UNC men's tennis team will open the 2017 spring season ranked No. 9 nationally, according to the latest Oracle/ITA Division I Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings, announced on Wednesday by the ITA.
