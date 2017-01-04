Swearing in: Judge Will Bland

Swearing in: Judge Will Bland

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Superior Court Judge for District 8-B Will Bland receives congratulations from family, friends and community leaders after he was sworn in Tuesday in courtroom one of the Wayne County Courthouse. Bland was greeted with dozens of handshakes and hugs following the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Mon blueplate 1
Coach Dec 30 Bill 2
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Dec 16 YoursTruly 2
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
Relationship goals Dec 12 Anonymous 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,084

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC