Swearing in: Judge Will Bland
Superior Court Judge for District 8-B Will Bland receives congratulations from family, friends and community leaders after he was sworn in Tuesday in courtroom one of the Wayne County Courthouse. Bland was greeted with dozens of handshakes and hugs following the ceremony.
