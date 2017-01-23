Study looks at a new method for filtering results from genetic studies
Based on inheritance patterns across women of different racial and ethnic populations, in order to further determine risk of preterm birth In a study to be presented Thursday, Jan. 26, in the oral concurrent session at 1:15 p.m. PST, at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting, researchers verified genetic results from one large study of women with spontaneous preterm birth, and highlighted 13 key genes in both mothers and babies which may be involved in preterm birth while also identifying 123 genes as top candidates for further study.
