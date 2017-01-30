Standing for inclusion
It should come as no surprise that many in this area have quickly responded to President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee restrictions with anger and protest. In downtown Durham on Friday and at Chapel Hill's Peace and Justice Plaza and Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday, protestors took to the streets to denounce the executive order Trump signed Friday morning.
