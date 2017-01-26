Scouts collecting food for the hungry -
Starting immediately, scouts will distribute grocery bags in local areas, churches and neighborhoods to be filled with non-perishable food items. Filled bags will then be collected the first weekend in February and donated to Anson Crisis Ministry to help replenish their food pantry, which is generally at its lowest level in the winter and after a holiday season.
