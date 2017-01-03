Schools, government offices among clo...

Schools, government offices among closings Monday

Durham city and county offices and all area school will be closed Monday, and operations will be sharply curtailed at local universities. Durham county's news release attributes the weekend's winter weather to leaving roads unsafe for travel in the coming week.

