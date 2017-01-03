Schools closed again Wednesday, Jan. 11; DPS makeup days set
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and the Orange, Person, Chatham and Granville county public school systems will also be closed Wednesday. The decision to keep schools closed Wednesday brings the total to three days Durham students must make up because of the recent winter storm that dropped several inches of snow and ice on the Triangle.
