Sanctuary city tag shunned locally: Area cities, towns do espouse diversity, openness

President Donald Trump's executive orders related to sanctuary cities and the vetting of refugees from seven countries are creating questions for what it means for local communities. Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough refrain from being called "sanctuary cities," but stress their openness towards issues of immigration and diversity.

