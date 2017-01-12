Rosa Parks Remembered: Carrboro stude...

Rosa Parks Remembered: Carrboro students get up-close look at Black History

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Mary Heine reads a book aloud to second graders as they sit inside a Chapel Hill Transit bus for a history lesson about Rosa Parks at Carrboro Elementary School. First-grade student Lucia Jauregui Padron listens as a teacher reads aloud during a history lesson about Rosa Parks inside of a Chapel Hill Transit bus at Carrboro Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) 1 hr DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 6 hr geneva551 7
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,934,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC