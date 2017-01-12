Rosa Parks Remembered: Carrboro students get up-close look at Black History
Mary Heine reads a book aloud to second graders as they sit inside a Chapel Hill Transit bus for a history lesson about Rosa Parks at Carrboro Elementary School. First-grade student Lucia Jauregui Padron listens as a teacher reads aloud during a history lesson about Rosa Parks inside of a Chapel Hill Transit bus at Carrboro Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|6 hr
|geneva551
|7
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC