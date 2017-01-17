Robinson Expands Official Visit Schedule
Like many of his fellow North Carolina verbal commitments, Malik Robinson officially visited Chapel Hill this past weekend. The hope was that the experience would solidify his commitment and prompt him to cancel his official trip to Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Mon
|Camilamaza
|8
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC