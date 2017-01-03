REMC scores with basketball camp scholarships
Randolph EMC is giving two local middle school students an opportunity to hit the hardwood alongside their favorite college basketball athletes and coaches this summer, thanks to Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships. Randolph Electric will select one young man for a scholarship to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp from June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and one local young lady for the Wolfpack Women's Basketball Camp from June 11-14 at N.C. State University in Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|8 hr
|Rhady
|3
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|12 hr
|Poleo Duck
|3
|Coach
|14 hr
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC