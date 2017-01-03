REMC scores with basketball camp scho...

REMC scores with basketball camp scholarships

Randolph EMC is giving two local middle school students an opportunity to hit the hardwood alongside their favorite college basketball athletes and coaches this summer, thanks to Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships. Randolph Electric will select one young man for a scholarship to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp from June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and one local young lady for the Wolfpack Women's Basketball Camp from June 11-14 at N.C. State University in Raleigh.

