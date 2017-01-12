Prison Ministry Promotes Seasoned Employee and Raleigh Native
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian Library International, a nationwide prison ministry based in Raleigh, NC, has promoted Jeremy Watson to program director. Watson, 32, has been employed at CLI for six years and previously served as the ministry's administrative assistant and program coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|13 hr
|Wang
|5
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC