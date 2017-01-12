Prison Ministry Promotes Seasoned Emp...

Prison Ministry Promotes Seasoned Employee and Raleigh Native

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian Library International, a nationwide prison ministry based in Raleigh, NC, has promoted Jeremy Watson to program director. Watson, 32, has been employed at CLI for six years and previously served as the ministry's administrative assistant and program coordinator.

